(@FahadShabbir)

The Philippines' gross international reserves (GIR) level settled at 99.7 billion U.S. dollars as of end-July from 99.4 billion dollars in June, according to the Philippine central bank data released Monday night

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):The Philippines' gross international reserves (GIR) level settled at 99.7 billion U.S. dollars as of end-July from 99.4 billion dollars in June, according to the Philippine central bank data released Monday night.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.4 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

The BSP added the July GIR level is about 5.

9 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

"The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the upward valuation adjustments in the value of the BSP's gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market, the BSP's net foreign exchange operations, net income from the BSP's investments abroad, and the national government's net foreign currency deposits with the BSP," the central bank said.