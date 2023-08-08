Open Menu

Philippines' Gross Int'l Reserves Level Settles At 99.7 Bln USD In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Philippines' gross int'l reserves level settles at 99.7 bln USD in July

The Philippines' gross international reserves (GIR) level settled at 99.7 billion U.S. dollars as of end-July from 99.4 billion dollars in June, according to the Philippine central bank data released Monday night

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):The Philippines' gross international reserves (GIR) level settled at 99.7 billion U.S. dollars as of end-July from 99.4 billion dollars in June, according to the Philippine central bank data released Monday night.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.4 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

The BSP added the July GIR level is about 5.

9 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

"The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the upward valuation adjustments in the value of the BSP's gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market, the BSP's net foreign exchange operations, net income from the BSP's investments abroad, and the national government's net foreign currency deposits with the BSP," the central bank said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bank Price Philippines June July Gold Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinational companies and 50 SMEs to ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulat ..

UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulations of healthcare professions

18 minutes ago
 SECP, FIA to collaborate for a secure digital fina ..

SECP, FIA to collaborate for a secure digital financial system

7 minutes ago
 Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, ..

Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, says remarkable growth achieve ..

12 minutes ago
 Seminar held to inform people about benefits of br ..

Seminar held to inform people about benefits of breast feeding

12 minutes ago
 Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health s ..

Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health sector

12 minutes ago
First Lady urges inclusive education for Different ..

First Lady urges inclusive education for Differently-Abled Children

12 minutes ago
 West Increasingly 'Sober' About Ukraine's Ability ..

West Increasingly 'Sober' About Ukraine's Ability to Retake Territory - Reports

12 minutes ago
 US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit ..

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit Armenian Village Near Lachin C ..

24 minutes ago
 More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

48 minutes ago
 PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nat ..

PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nathiagali for high-speed intern ..

24 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business