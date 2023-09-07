Open Menu

Philippines' Gross Int'l Reserves Level Settles At 99.8 Bln USD In End-August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

The Philippines' gross international reserves (GIR) level settled at 99.8 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of August from 100 billion dollars in July, the Philippine central bank said Thursday

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.

4 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

The BSP added that the August GIR level is about 5.9 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

"The month-on-month decrease in the GIR level reflected mainly the national government's payments of its foreign currency debt obligations and the downward adjustments in the value of the BSP's gold holdings due to the decrease in the price of gold in the international market," the BSP said.

