MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) The Philippines' gross international reserves (GIR) level has risen to 96 billion U.S. dollars as of December from 95.1 billion dollars in November, according to the preliminary data of the Philippine central bank released on Monday.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.3 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

The BSP added the December GIR level is about 5.9 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.9 times based on residual maturity.