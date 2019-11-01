UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Hopes To Sign Free Trade Deal At ASEAN Summit In Bangkok - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Philippines Hopes to Sign Free Trade Deal at ASEAN Summit in Bangkok - Official

The Philippines hopes to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the ambitious free trade agreement (FTA), at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit that is currently taking place in the Thai capital of Bangkok, Philippine presidential communications secretary Martin Andanar said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Philippines hopes to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the ambitious free trade agreement (FTA), at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit that is currently taking place in the Thai capital of Bangkok, Philippine presidential communications secretary Martin Andanar said on Friday.

The proposed deal is due to create a single free trade area for 10 ASEAN member states� � Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam � and their six FTA partners � China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. The ambitious deal is expected to lead to the creation of the world's largest economic bloc, which is due to cover about half of the world economy. However, the disagreements between the signatories-to-be still exist, in particular, some states fear the huge export of cheap Chinese products into their countries.

"The perspective on the RCEP is the following: we have invested much time and effort into this project. For example, our Trade and Industry Department worked hard and used its resources to the fullest extent for the sake of the RCEP. We had numerous meetings with partners in the Asia-Pacific Region, so it would be a shame to end up with nothing," Andanar said.

The communications secretary expressed optimism about signing the deal, adding that it would be beneficial for the full economic and political cooperation between the states.

Bangkok is hosting the 35th ASEAN Summit from October 31-November 4. On the last day, the 10 ASEAN members will be joined by eight more counties � Russia, Australia, India, China, South Korea, New Zealand, the United States and Japan � for the East Asia Summit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Thailand Australia Russia China Singapore Bangkok Lead Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam October From Agreement Industry Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

5 minutes ago

DEWA wins Innovation in New Collaboration Challeng ..

18 minutes ago

Dead bodies of man and woman found in Chitral

6 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

38 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) fixes Nov 5 la ..

27 minutes ago

BOJ stands pat on policy, indicates more stimulus ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.