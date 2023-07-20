Open Menu

Philippines Posts 606 Mln USD BOP Deficit In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Philippines posts 606 mln USD BOP deficit in June

The Philippines' overall balance of payments (BOP) posted a deficit of 606 million U.S. dollars in June, lower than the 1.6-billion-dollar BOP deficit recorded a year ago, according to the Philippine central bank data released Wednesday night

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Philippines' overall balance of payments (BOP) posted a deficit of 606 million U.S. dollars in June, lower than the 1.6-billion-dollar BOP deficit recorded a year ago, according to the Philippine central bank data released Wednesday night.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the BOP deficit in June reflected outflows arising mainly from the national government's net foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the BSP to settle its foreign currency debt obligations.

Notwithstanding the deficit in June, the Southeast Asian country's cumulative BOP position registered a 2.3-billion-dollar surplus in the first six months of the year, the BSP added.

This level is a reversal from the 3.1 billion U.S. dollars deficit recorded in the same period a year ago, the BSP said.

Based on preliminary data, the BSP attributed the cumulative BOP surplus to inflows from personal remittances, the national government's net foreign borrowings, trade-in services, and foreign direct investments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Same Philippines June Bank Of Punjab From Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fr ..

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fraud

2 minutes ago
 Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercom ..

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercomputer for AI training

22 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meet ..

UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meeting post-restructuring

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

22 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

52 minutes ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

57 minutes ago
NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

28 minutes ago
 PSX gains 303.20 points

PSX gains 303.20 points

23 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

2 hours ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks o ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks off

23 minutes ago
 S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on l ..

S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on lower home prices

23 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business