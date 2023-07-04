Philippines remains lower middle-income country: World Bank

The World Bank has classified the Philippines as a lower middle-income country with a gross national income (GNI) per capita of 3,950 U.S. dollars

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:The World Bank has classified the Philippines as a lower middle-income country with a gross national income (GNI) per capita of 3,950 U.S. dollars.

According to a report released on Monday by the World Bank, the Philippines' GNI per capita increased by 11.3 percent to 3,950 dollars in 2022, still within the multilateral lender's list of lower middle-income economies of 1,136 dollars to 4,465 dollars GNI per capita.

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has vowed to bring the Philippines to "upper-middle income status by 2024," while National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan set the agenda by 2025.

The Philippine economy is on the recovery track, with its gross domestic product accelerating from 5.6 percent in 2021 to 7.6 percent in 2022. The poverty rate declined from 23.5 percent in 2015 to 18.1 percent in 2021 despite the shocks by the COVID-19 pandemic and other global headwinds.