Philippines' remittances hit record high in 2024

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Philippine central bank said Monday that personal remittances from overseas Filipinos in 2024 reached a record high of 38.34 billion U.S. dollars, a 3-percent increase from 2023, representing 8.3 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached an all-time high of 3.73 billion dollars in December 2024, 3 percent higher than the 3.62 billion dollars recorded in December 2023.

The BSP said the growth in cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates contributed mainly to the spike in remittances in 2024.