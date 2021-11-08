UrduPoint.com

Philippines Revises Up Q2 GDP Growth To 12 Pct

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:12 PM

Philippines revises up Q2 GDP growth to 12 pct

The Philippines has revised the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the second quarter of 2021 to 12 percent from the preliminary estimate of 11.8 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Monday

MANILA, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines has revised the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the second quarter of 2021 to 12 percent from the preliminary estimate of 11.8 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Monday.

The PSA said the major contributors to the revision were the growth rates in education, from 10 percent to 12.

6 percent; financial and insurance activities, from 4.2 percent to 5.2 percent; and construction, from 25.7 percent to 27.1 percent.

"The growth rate in Net Primary Income from the Rest of the World recorded a downward revision from -53.8 percent to -54.4 percent," the PSA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PSA said the growth rate in gross national income in the second quarter of 2021 was also revised from 6.6 percent to 6.8 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Education Philippines From

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national secu ..

Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national security underway

57 seconds ago
 Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP2 ..

Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP26, Outdoing Any National Deleg ..

1 minute ago
 Fennel cultivation should be completed during Nove ..

Fennel cultivation should be completed during November

1 minute ago
 Afghan Crisis Overwhelms Neighboring States With R ..

Afghan Crisis Overwhelms Neighboring States With Refugee Spillover - NGO

1 minute ago
 Japan to change criteria for assessing COVID-19 si ..

Japan to change criteria for assessing COVID-19 situation, shifting focus to hos ..

5 minutes ago
 Mafia making all out effort to flop government: Gi ..

Mafia making all out effort to flop government: Gill

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.