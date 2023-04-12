Close
Philippines' Total External Trade Declines 14.4 Pct In February

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Philippines' total external trade declines 14.4 pct in February

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) --:The Philippines' total external trade in goods fell by 14.4 percent in February 2023 to 14.03 billion U.S. Dollars, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

Of the total external trade in February, 63.

8 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods, the agency said.

The balance of trade amounted to -3.88 billion U.S. dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual decrease of 2.7 percent, it added.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.