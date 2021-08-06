UrduPoint.com

Philippines Total External Trade Up 26.8 Pct In June

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' total external trade in goods grew by 26.8 percent in June to 15.84 billion U.S. dollars, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

China remains the Southeast Asian country's biggest trade partner.

Of the total external trade in June, 58.9 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods, the PSA said.

The balance of trade in goods in June amounted to -2.83 billion U.S. dollars, representing a trade deficit with an annual increase of 98.5 percent.

By trade partners, the PSA said exports to China comprised 1.

06 billion U.S. Dollars or a share of 16.2 percent of the total exports during the month.

The statistics agency added that China was the country's biggest supplier of imported goods valued at 2.25 billion U.S. dollars or 24.1 percent of the total imports in June.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez attributed the double-digit surge of Philippine exports in June to "the reopening of the global markets in China, U.S. and European Union, and the continuing government policy to keep export operations at full capacity despite the COVID-19 lock-downs."

