Philippines' total external trade up by 20.1 pct in January

The Philippines' total external trade in goods grew by 20.1 percent in January to 16.78 billion U.S. dollars from a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' total external trade in goods grew by 20.1 percent in January to 16.78 billion U.S. Dollars from a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

The total external trade in January marked its 12th consecutive month of positive annual growth, the statistics agency said.

Of the total external trade in January, the PSA said 64 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods.

The PSA said the balance of trade in goods amounted to minus 4.7 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual increase of 63.2 percent.

China was the Southeast Asian country's biggest supplier of imported goods, valued at 2.07 billion dollars, or 19.3 percent of the total imports in January, while exports to China comprised the second-highest value amounting to 885.06 million dollars or a share of 14.6 percent of the total exports.