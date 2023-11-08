Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.5 pct in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The unemployment rate in the Philippines slightly rose to 4.5 percent in September from 4.4 percent in August, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Wednesday.

In a news conference, PSA head Dennis Mapa said the number of unemployed Filipinos rose to 2.26 million in September.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government will implement more programs to protect the agriculture sector from employment losses due to the El Nino dry spell.

"The government will implement more programs to develop a more resilient agriculture sector to help minimize employment losses in the sector," Balisacan said.