Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.8 pct in July

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Philippines' unemployment rate in July rose to 4.8 percent from 4.5 percent in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

However, PSA head Dennis Mapa told a news conference in Manila that a total of 2.

27 million Filipinos were out of job in July, a decline of about 329,000 from 2.6 million reported a year ago.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said that the labor force participation rate was 60.1 percent, down from 65.2 percent a year ago.