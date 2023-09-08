Open Menu

Philippines' Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.8 Pct In July

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.8 pct in July

The Philippines' unemployment rate in July rose to 4.8 percent from 4.5 percent in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ):The Philippines' unemployment rate in July rose to 4.8 percent from 4.5 percent in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

However, PSA head Dennis Mapa told a news conference in Manila that a total of 2.

27 million Filipinos were out of job in July, a decline of about 329,000 from 2.6 million reported a year ago.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said that the labor force participation rate was 60.1 percent, down from 65.2 percent a year ago.

