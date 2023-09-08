Philippines' Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.8 Pct In July
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM
The Philippines' unemployment rate in July rose to 4.8 percent from 4.5 percent in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Philippines' unemployment rate in July rose to 4.8 percent from 4.5 percent in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.
However, PSA head Dennis Mapa told a news conference in Manila that a total of 2.
27 million Filipinos were out of job in July, a decline of about 329,000 from 2.6 million reported a year ago.
The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said that the labor force participation rate was 60.1 percent, down from 65.2 percent a year ago.