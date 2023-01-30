UrduPoint.com

Philips To Fire Another 6,000 Employees Worldwide By 2025 Alongside Other Cuts

Published January 30, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Dutch health technology giant Philips announced on Monday it would reduce its staff by 6,000 employees worldwide by 2025 in addition to previously announced jobs cuts.

"In addition to the reduction of its workforce by 4,000 roles announced in October 2022, which is being implemented as planned, Philips will reduce its workforce by an additional 6,000 roles globally by 2025, of which 3,000 will be implemented in 2023 in line with the relevant local regulations and processes," the company said in a statement.

The company explains the decision to reduce the workforce by the need for restructuring under a new high performance strategy.

In 2022, the company faced serious losses caused by, among other things, the recall of Respironics breathing devices.

"Strengthening patient safety and quality is Philips' highest priority. This includes completing the Respironics recall and test program in 2023 and managing the impact of the proposed consent decree, as well as the ongoing investigation by the US Department of Justice and the litigation related to the Respironics recall," the company added.

As of December 2022, Philips employed around 77,000 people globally.

More Stories From Business

