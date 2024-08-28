Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, on Wednesday said that philosophical shift in China's development model, which emphasizes "seeking truth from facts" underscores the need for reforms to be people-centric, balancing economic growth with social stability and national security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, on Wednesday said that philosophical shift in China's development model, which emphasizes "seeking truth from facts" underscores the need for reforms to be people-centric, balancing economic growth with social stability and national security.

He was addressing to the participants as a chief guest in the special event program organized by Pak-China Institute under the title of ‘Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China’.

In his address, the minister said that the leadership in China recognizes the complex international environment and the domestic challenges the country faces, and this shift reflects a strategic response to these realities. For Pakistan, this approach offers valuable lessons. As we work to balance market freedom with necessary regulation, China's experience shows us the importance of maintaining a strong state presence in key sectors while fostering private sector growth.

He also spoke that as a Minister for Maritime Affairs he will support Chinese officials regarding Gawadar Port and other shipping related matters. He also talked about the security of Chinese investors in Pakistan especially in Balochistan; on this matter, he said that federal cabinet is taking action against all those elements who want to disturb the law-and-order situation of Balochistan. He has presented the idea to develop a special think tank for the issues of Balochistan because this province has a lot of potential.

Moreover, the minister added that China’s development model, characterized by strategic long-term planning and effective governance, offers a viable alternative to the short-term, often inequitable models promoted by some Western nations. For Pakistan, China’s approach to development and reform has been transformative.

He said that the deepening of reforms in China is expected to further strengthen our partnership, particularly in areas like industrial development, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

"Our partnership with China is not just about economic gains; it’s about learning from a development model that prioritizes national sovereignty and long-term prosperity. As China continues to advance initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Pakistan stands to benefit enormously from China’s continued emphasis on peaceful development and international cooperation. In addition, he appreciated China’s competitive strategy in critical sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. Pakistan must look to China’s example in fostering technological innovation as a pathway to sustainable economic growth. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives like CPEC, we can access cutting-edge technologies that will propel our industries into the future. As we confront the realities of climate change, Pakistan can draw inspiration from China’s integration of green development into its broader economic strategies. China’s ambitious targets—peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060—set a global standard for environmental stewardship. Pakistan, too, must prioritize green development, not only to meet our international commitments but to ensure a healthier and more sustainable future for our people.”

Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh further said that the reaffirmation of the socialist market economy as central to China’s modernization efforts sends a clear message: China is committed to its unique model of development, which blends market dynamism with state guidance. This model has been instrumental in China’s rapid economic rise, providing stability while fostering innovation. For Pakistan, this offers a blueprint for our own economic reforms.

At the end, he thanked all the participants and hope that Pak-China relations will prosper, and all the bilateral projects including CPEC will be completed with the help of China.