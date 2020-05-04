UrduPoint.com
PHL Sukuk Issue Launched Through Pakistan Stock Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 07:05 PM

Power Holding Limited (PHL), a public sector entity owned by Ministry of Energy, is issuing a debt instrument to address the liquidity constraints being faced by Pakistan's power sector, said an announcement here Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Power Holding Limited (PHL), a public sector entity owned by Ministry of Energy, is issuing a debt instrument to address the liquidity constraints being faced by Pakistan's power sector, said an announcement here Monday.

Pakistan Energy Sukuk -II (PES-II) is a Government of Pakistan guaranteed Shariah compliant security of PKR 200 billion which is 100% SLR eligible, having a 10 year maturity with semi-annual profit payment for investors.

Also the second issue of the Energy Sukuk by PHL,it however, is the first ever debt issuance through book building in pakistan stock exchange (PSX) history and represents an important milestone as the local bourse will be playing a key role in helping the government overcome one of its biggest economic challenges i.e.power sector circular debt.

Government of Pakistan (GoP) has decided to issue the debt through psx to ensure transparency and competitive bidding as the latter offers a state of art book building mechanism that will be used to determine the Cut Off Spread in basis points (bps) over the six month Kibor rate that the issue will pay on semi-annual basis to successful investors.

The total issue size will be offered through private placement to eligible investors, followed by technical listing of the Sukkuk on PSX.

PSX Managing Director, Farrukh H Khan in his comments with regard to the recent development said Pakistan was finally following the globally accepted best practice of using a book building methodology to raise debts which benefits both issuers and the investors by bringing transparency and price discovery to the center of debt raising process.

"The book building process through the Stock Exchange will benefit the issuer in that it will enable price and demand discovery," he said emphasizing that it will also give access to to a wide investor base that will enhance liquidity and and secondary market trading.

