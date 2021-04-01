UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHMA Hails ECC Decision To Import Cotton & Yarn From India

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:54 PM

PHMA hails ECC decision to import cotton & yarn from India

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has welcomed the ECC decision to allow import of Cotton & Yarn from India through Wagah Border, hoping the decision will be implemented at the earliest to provide level playing field to the Value Added Textile Sector, said Mian Farrukh Iqbal Senior Vice Chairman PHMA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has welcomed the ECC decision to allow import of Cotton & Yarn from India through Wagah Border, hoping the decision will be implemented at the earliest to provide level playing field to the Value Added Textile Sector, said Mian Farrukh Iqbal Senior Vice Chairman PHMA. Talking to APP, he said that the decision to lift the ban on import of cotton & yarn from India will greatly support the country's Textile sector, besides contributing towards stabilizing the national economy.

He said that local production of cotton was not sufficient to meet the domestic demand of the Textile Industry. Hence concerned sectors were suggesting the government to allow duty free import of yarn from India so that exporters could achieve their production targets.

He specially thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan and his team for this decision and hoped that this decision will be implemented without any further delay.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Import Wagah Border Textile Cotton From Government Industry

Recent Stories

From 31st March, the members of the Arts Council o ..

16 minutes ago

Body found 40-year-old man in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Chinese shares close higher Thursday

1 minute ago

Four outlaws arrested in sargodha

1 minute ago

Hong Kong to rename secondary subject Liberal Stud ..

1 minute ago

Exports reach to $ 18.669 billion during last 9 mo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.