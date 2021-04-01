PHMA hails ECC decision to import cotton & yarn from India

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has welcomed the ECC decision to allow import of Cotton & Yarn from India through Wagah Border, hoping the decision will be implemented at the earliest to provide level playing field to the Value Added Textile Sector, said Mian Farrukh Iqbal Senior Vice Chairman PHMA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has welcomed the ECC decision to allow import of Cotton & Yarn from India through Wagah Border, hoping the decision will be implemented at the earliest to provide level playing field to the Value Added Textile Sector, said Mian Farrukh Iqbal Senior Vice Chairman PHMA. Talking to APP, he said that the decision to lift the ban on import of cotton & yarn from India will greatly support the country's Textile sector, besides contributing towards stabilizing the national economy.

He said that local production of cotton was not sufficient to meet the domestic demand of the Textile Industry. Hence concerned sectors were suggesting the government to allow duty free import of yarn from India so that exporters could achieve their production targets.

He specially thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan and his team for this decision and hoped that this decision will be implemented without any further delay.