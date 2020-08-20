PHMA welcomes lifting of ban on mask export

Pakistan had huge potential of exporting coronavirus-related medical products and in this connection the government had taken a right decision by lifting a ban on export of masks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan had huge potential of exporting coronavirus-related medical products and in this connection the government had taken a right decision by lifting a ban on export of masks.

This was said by Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) North Zone Chairman Mian Naeem Ahmed while talking to APP on Thursday.

He appreciated the decision of the incumbent government to lift the ban on the export of N-95 and surgical masks and said that this would certainly help to further enhance exports.

He said the corona pandemic created huge opportunities of increasing exports in health and safety products like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.

He said that Pakistani exporters had attained the ability to produce world-class medical equipment which was sufficient to fulfill the domestic needs in addition to export surplus products.

He said:" Our exporters have full potential and they are ready to utilize this opportunity and enhance the export base."He also appreciated the role of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and InvestmentAbdul Razak Dawood for his active role.