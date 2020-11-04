UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHMA Welcomes PM Industrial Energy Package For SMEs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

PHMA welcomes PM Industrial Energy Package for SMEs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has welcomed the cut in power tariff for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and omitting peak-hour charges to encourage manufacturing. Announced by Prime Minister, the three-year relief package will boost the exports and enhance competitiveness of the local industry.

PHMA zonal chairman Faisal Mehboob Sheikh and chief coordinator Adil Butt, observed that the Industrial Energy Package announced by the PM would boost productivity, lower costs and generate employment. It will be an added impetus to our industrial sector that is driving the economic revival and posting robust growth.

"Elimination of peak hours from electricity tariff of all industries, 50 per cent discount on consumption of additional units for B1, B2 B3 connections till June 2021 and 25 per cent discount on additional consumptions for all industrial connections for 3 years is really is great relief for the industry and we are very happy with this decision," PHMA zonal chief said.

He said that electricity rates are high in Pakistan and it is for the first time that power rates are being reduced. Pakistan's exports have become expensive as compared to the regional and other competitors. The discounted power rates would provide a breather to the export sectors and indicate that the economy has now been moving towards the positive trend, he added.

Previously, the industry was being charged the electricity tariffs on peak rates between 7pm to 11pm now if any industry has B1, B2 and B3 connections, it would get 50 per cent discount on additional units by June.

Faisal Mehboob Sheikh said that for enhancing the production, it was important to reduce the power price and finish the peak hours.

PHMA chief coordinator Adil Butt added that the power relief package would help in expanding employment opportunities besides boosting economic activity in the country.

He urged the government to reduce the tariff for existing use of electricity, which would really benefit the exports.

Adil Butt said that it needs to be understood that this relief was only for additional electricity use ie electricity consumed in excess of last year's average, he said. So the overall decision is positive, which would result in increased exports and more employment opportunities.

He called for further ease-of-doing-business, decrease in cost of production, solution to liquidity crunch through early refunds payment, long term and consistent energy tariff policy and relaxed import policy for industrial raw materials, so that industrialization could be boosted and exports could be enhanced.

Adil Butt said the apparel sector was performing well through an increase in exports and should be encouraged through making it truly zero-rated for its whole value chain. He was of the view that the core issue in Pakistan was high cost of doing business, which had rendered its industrial production uncompetitive.

He said the decision would benefit small and medium industries, which were the backbone of the economy. He said the electricity in the country was expensive because of previous contracts signed for power generation, which had adverse effects on the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Electricity Exports Import Business Price June All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

9 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

15 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.