Phone Firms Promise 'tsunami Of Innovation' At Barcelona Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):The big beasts of the telecom industry kicked off their most important annual get-together in Barcelona on Monday, promising to lead a "tsunami of innovation", as they try to shrug off a major slump across the technology sector.

Some 80,000 delegates are expected at the four-day Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is back to near full strength following years of pandemic-related disruption.

Industrial titans like Huawei, Nokia and Samsung are set to showcase their latest innovations, flanked by smartphone makers like Oppo and Xiaomi and network operators like Orange, Verizon and China Mobile.

"We are at the doors of a new change of era driven by the intersection of Telco, Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Web3," said Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, boss of Spanish operator Telefonica and current chairman of industry body GSMA, which organises the Barcelona event.

He promised the telecoms industry would be at the forefront of the "tsunami of innovation", adding: "Without telcos there is no digital future." But many of the firms are more concerned with finding a path back to profit as the global economy stutters and the wider tech sector slashes thousands of jobs.

In the first clear sign that the ills of the wider tech sector are reaching telecoms, equipment maker Ericsson announced 8,500 layoffs last week.

Overall sales of smartphones last year slumped by 11.3 percent compared with 2021, according to the IDC consultancy.

