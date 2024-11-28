Open Menu

Photo Exhibition Of Kashmiri Prisoners To Raise Voice Against India’s Atrocities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Photo exhibition of Kashmiri prisoners to raise voice against India’s atrocities

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has said that a photo exhibition of the Kashmiri prisoners incarcerated in Indian jails would be held on November 30 for their release.

In a statement issued to the media, Uzair said, "The purpose of this exhibition is to raise the appeal for the release of freedom struggle leaders, human rights activists, intellectuals and journalists who were arrested from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before and after August 5, 2019."

"In order to inform the media about the various difficulties faced by Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails, this exhibition of the prisoners will highlight their plight in front of the Central Press Club on Saturday, November 30," he maintained.

He said, "Around 25 Kashmiri citizens including Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktu are serving life imprisonment in Indian jails without committing any crime."

Ghazali said, "There is a speculation that the brutal Indian government may give a death sentence to Muhammad Yasin Malik."

"Similar to Yaseen Malik, many others have been imprisoned for many years for demanding their rights", he lamnted.

Uzair demanded the international human rights organizations to play their role for the release of Kashmiri prisoners incarcerated in Indian jails.

He also appealed that International human rights organizations must put pressure on the Indian government to release the Kashmiri prisoners.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Jammu May August November 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

28 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

45 minutes ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

1 hour ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

2 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

2 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business