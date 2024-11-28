Photo Exhibition Of Kashmiri Prisoners To Raise Voice Against India’s Atrocities
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has said that a photo exhibition of the Kashmiri prisoners incarcerated in Indian jails would be held on November 30 for their release.
In a statement issued to the media, Uzair said, "The purpose of this exhibition is to raise the appeal for the release of freedom struggle leaders, human rights activists, intellectuals and journalists who were arrested from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before and after August 5, 2019."
"In order to inform the media about the various difficulties faced by Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails, this exhibition of the prisoners will highlight their plight in front of the Central Press Club on Saturday, November 30," he maintained.
He said, "Around 25 Kashmiri citizens including Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktu are serving life imprisonment in Indian jails without committing any crime."
Ghazali said, "There is a speculation that the brutal Indian government may give a death sentence to Muhammad Yasin Malik."
"Similar to Yaseen Malik, many others have been imprisoned for many years for demanding their rights", he lamnted.
Uzair demanded the international human rights organizations to play their role for the release of Kashmiri prisoners incarcerated in Indian jails.
He also appealed that International human rights organizations must put pressure on the Indian government to release the Kashmiri prisoners.
