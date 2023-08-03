Open Menu

Phytosanitary Protocol MoU To Boost Dried Chilli Export To China: Shahzad Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Chairman Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said that the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the "protocol of phytosanitary" under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will boost dried chillies export to China

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers from South Punjab and interior Sindh led by Pir Noor Hussain Shah, he said increasing chilli production through hybrids can contribute to food security by ensuring a steady supply for domestic consumption and potential export, said a press release issued here.

He said its cultivation can boost the income of farmers, contribute to rural development, and strengthen the agricultural sector.

Hybrid chillies are known for their consistent quality, size, and taste, meeting the demands of both domestic and international markets especially China, he added.

He said Phytosanitary refers to measures taken to protect plant health and prevent the spread of pests and diseases.

Hybrid red chilli cultivation in Pakistan had shown promising potential due to its higher yield and resistance to pests and diseases.

He said its scope was expanding as farmers recognized the benefits of adopting hybrid varieties.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz who is also CEO of Guard Agricultural Research and Services said its cultivation in Pakistan is a strategic approach to enhance agricultural productivity, improve farmers' livelihoods, and meet the market demand.

He said hybrid seeds offer uniformity in plant size, fruit shape, and colour, which is beneficial for efficient harvesting and marketing.

