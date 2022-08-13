UrduPoint.com

PIA Announces 14 Per Cent Discount In Fares For Passengers On Domestic Flights

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2022 | 05:02 PM

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for passengers on domestic flights

The National Flag career has taken this decision to mark the 75th independence day, the diamond jubilee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2022) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 14 percent discount in fares for its passengers on domestic flights for the 75rd Independence Day.
Taking to Twitter, the PIA spokesperson said that there will be a 14 percent discount for the passengers on domestic flights for the 75rd Independence Day.
He wrote, “The discount is a gift from the national carrier to the compatriots for Independence Day,”.


Pakistan will celebrate its 75th Independence Day--the Diamond jubille, of motherland, tomorrow (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.


Earlier, Radio Pakistan reported that the day would dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.
Similar flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.
Special prayers would also be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the celebrations would be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

