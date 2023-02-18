UrduPoint.com

PIA Announces Discount For Students Traveling To China

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2023 | 02:13 PM

PIA these days is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday cut down ts fares for Pakistani students travelling to China from Pakistan.

The national flag carrier reduced its fares from the existing 22 per cent to 27 per cent for students wishing to travel between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in December last year announced discounted fares for passengers travelling on the Beijing-Islamabad routes.

The national flag carrier had also announced a cut in the existing fare of the Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip, setting the new price at RMB 12,050 including all taxes.

