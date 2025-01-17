PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM Shehbaz had ordered investigation into PIA advertisement regarding resumption of Paris flight

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has apologized for the advertisement related to its Paris flights.

A PIA spokesperson stated that the advertisement was unfortunately exaggerated and conveyed an unintended impression, which was not the airline’s objective.

He further acknowledged that it may have caused some negative sentiments, for which PIA sincerely apologizes.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered an investigation into the PIA advertisement regarding the resumption of Paris flights.

During a Senate session this week, Senator Sherry Rehman criticized the advertisement, saying that it had caused embarrassment and questioned, “Which advertising agency was responsible? Which official approved this ad?”

In response, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar informed the Senate that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed an investigation into the matter.

He added that the placement of a PIA aircraft alongside the words “We Are Coming” near the Eiffel Tower had sent an unintended message.