PIA Apologizes Over Paris Flight Advertisement
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2025 | 07:17 PM
PM Shehbaz had ordered investigation into PIA advertisement regarding resumption of Paris flight
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has apologized for the advertisement related to its Paris flights.
A PIA spokesperson stated that the advertisement was unfortunately exaggerated and conveyed an unintended impression, which was not the airline’s objective.
He further acknowledged that it may have caused some negative sentiments, for which PIA sincerely apologizes.
It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered an investigation into the PIA advertisement regarding the resumption of Paris flights.
During a Senate session this week, Senator Sherry Rehman criticized the advertisement, saying that it had caused embarrassment and questioned, “Which advertising agency was responsible? Which official approved this ad?”
In response, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar informed the Senate that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed an investigation into the matter.
He added that the placement of a PIA aircraft alongside the words “We Are Coming” near the Eiffel Tower had sent an unintended message.
Recent Stories
PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement
Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire agreement
First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies
UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for Double Taxation Avoidance Agree ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Confer ..
Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda
Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite
Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail
ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature ..
More Stories From Business
-
PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement3 minutes ago
-
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 202510 hours ago
-
Gold price goes up by Rs1400 per tola in local markets22 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 20251 day ago
-
Petrol Rs3.47, diesel Rs2.61 per litre go up in Pakistan2 days ago
-
PSX loses 308 points2 days ago
-
Tour De Peshawar Cycle Race on January 262 days ago
-
Pakistan poised to tap China capital markets: Finance Minister2 days ago
-
Cars' sale up 51% to 46,398 units during Jul-Dec2 days ago