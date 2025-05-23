PIA explores cooperation with Romania

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammad Amir Hayat and Asif Zia, General Manager, met with Ambassador of Romania Dr. Dan Stoenescu to discuss potential cooperation opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammad Amir Hayat and Asif Zia, General Manager, met with Ambassador of Romania Dr. Dan Stoenescu to discuss potential cooperation opportunities.

The meeting explored possibilities for direct flights between Pakistan and Romania, as well as potential participation of Romanian companies in Pakistan's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector.

A high-level delegation from PIA and Pakistani aviation stakeholders is proposed to visit Romania for business-to-business engagements and discussions with aviation authorities.

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan-Romania business Council in fostering economic cooperation between the two nations.

Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO of PRBC, noted that Romania's accession to the Schengen Area will enhance bilateral ties and open new avenues for trade, investment, and tourism between Pakistan and Romania.