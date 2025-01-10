PIA Flight Takes Off For Paris With 323 Passengers After Four Years’ Long Hiatus
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 02:43 PM
Khawaja Asif says PIA’s flights to Europe have now been restored, and green and white flag is once again flying in skies of Europe
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) Pakistan International Airlines' flight PK - 749 took off for Paris, with 323 passengers on board on Friday.
This is resumption of the national airline's flight operation to Europe after a hiatus of 4 and a half years.
During the ceremony to mark the resumption of operations after 4 and a half years, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that several profitable routes of the national airline had been closed. He expressed the desire for the privatization of the national airline.
He said that the national airline is an important part of Pakistan's identity, which had been lost due to the suspension of the operations.
He also mentioned that the Paris-bound flight of the national airline was fully booked.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the national airline used to repatriate deceased Pakistanis' bodies free of charge, but with the suspension of flight operations, overseas Pakistanis had lost access to this essential service.
He added that the flights from the national airline to Europe have now been restored, and the green and white flag is once again flying in the skies of Europe.
Khawaja Asif also said that a careless statement had caused significant damage to the national airline, and those responsible for making such irresponsible remarks should be held accountable.
