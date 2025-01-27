PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

(@Abdulla99267510)

UK transport team is due to arrive in Pakistan to conduct audit of CAA arrangements to resume PIA flights to Britain

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2025) The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is likely to start flights soon for the United Kingdom (UK), the sources close to the development said on Monday.

The sources said that a seven-member delegation from the UK Transport department is due to arrive in Pakistan to audit the restoration of the PIA flights to their country.

They said that the UK Transport team would begin auditing Pakistan Civil Aviation from Monday(today). The team would audit various departments of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) including licensing, airworthiness, flight standards and others.

Under the leadership of DG CAA, Nadir Shafi Dar, the CAA team will brief the British officials. The UK team would conduct the audit from January 27 to February 6.

“If the audit is successful, there are strong chances that the ban imposed on all Pakistani airlines, including PIA, in the UK since 2020 will be lifted,” said the sources.

Pakistan Civil Aviation authorities completed the preparations for the audit.

The CAA employees have been instructed to be present at the office on Saturdays during the audit, even on their day off.