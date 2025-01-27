Open Menu

PIA Flights Likely To Start For UK Soon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:09 PM

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

UK transport team is due to arrive in Pakistan to conduct audit of CAA arrangements to resume PIA flights to Britain

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2025) The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is likely to start flights soon for the United Kingdom (UK), the sources close to the development said on Monday.

The sources said that a seven-member delegation from the UK Transport department is due to arrive in Pakistan to audit the restoration of the PIA flights to their country.

They said that the UK Transport team would begin auditing Pakistan Civil Aviation from Monday(today). The team would audit various departments of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) including licensing, airworthiness, flight standards and others.

Under the leadership of DG CAA, Nadir Shafi Dar, the CAA team will brief the British officials. The UK team would conduct the audit from January 27 to February 6.

“If the audit is successful, there are strong chances that the ban imposed on all Pakistani airlines, including PIA, in the UK since 2020 will be lifted,” said the sources.

Pakistan Civil Aviation authorities completed the preparations for the audit.

The CAA employees have been instructed to be present at the office on Saturdays during the audit, even on their day off.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan UK United Kingdom January February 2020 All From PIA

Recent Stories

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

2 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

45 minutes ago
 Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

1 hour ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

1 hour ago
 China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

1 hour ago
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

2 hours ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Communi ..

UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global ..

ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business