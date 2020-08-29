UrduPoint.com
PIA Special Flight Will Transport 200 Pakistani Nationals From Shanghai On Sunday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:01 PM

PIA Special Flight will transport 200 Pakistani nationals from Shanghai on Sunday

PIA Country Manager for China Qadir Bux Sangi says this will be seventh special flight of PIA to transport Pakistani nationals from China to back home.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines would transport around two hundred Pakistani nationals from Pudong International Airport, Shanghai, China to Islamabad tomorrow [ on Sunday].

PIA Country Manager for China Qadir Bux Sangi said this would be seventh special flight of PIA to transport Pakistani nationals from China to back home.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on Saturday.

