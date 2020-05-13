UrduPoint.com
PIA To Bring Back Stranded Pakistanis Back From Spain

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:35 PM

The national flag carrier will bring stranded Pakistanis in Newark and New Jersey back to Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would fly to Spain to bring back stranded Pakistanis, the officials said here on Wednesday.

According to the details, a special flight would be departed for Barcelona with more than 360 passengers on board.

“Aircraft, PK-8769, will fly to Spain to bring the Pakistanis back to homeland,” the sources said.

PIA Spokesperson said that national flag-carrier was consistently serving the national stranded abroad due to suspension of flights operations due to spread of Coronavirus.

The PIA, he said, would also bring the stranded citizens back to the country from Newark and New Jersey. It would be third flight carrying Pakistanis back to home from the US, he added.

On Tuesday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would issue license to private airline to operate chartered flights in and outside the Pakistan.

SereneAir would be eligible to run chartered flights after the licence. The airline could operate till Oct 24 as the license was issue for the said limit this year.

