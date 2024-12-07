Open Menu

PIA To Start Flight Operations For Europe From Jan 10

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:47 PM

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

Spokesperson says initial phase will include two weekly flights to Paris

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced start of flight operations for Europe.

The Spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that the flights to Europe would start from January 10, 2025.

He said the initial phase would include two weekly flights to Paris.

The first flight would depart from Islamabad to Paris, with plans to gradually increase the frequency. These flights would operate on Fridays and Sundays.

The flight schedule was designed to maximize passenger convenience.

The flights from Islamabad would depart at 11:30am (Pakistan time) and arrive in Paris at 4:00pm (local time).

The return flights from Paris will depart at 6:00pm (local time) and arrive in Islamabad at 5:00am (Pakistan time). The convenient schedule allowed the passengers to enjoy breakfast in Pakistan and lunch in Paris.

The spokesperson said that the bookings for the said flights had already started while introduction of direct flights was warmly welcomed by the travelers to Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Europe Paris January From PIA

Recent Stories

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

14 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

3 hours ago
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

19 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business