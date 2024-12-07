PIA To Start Flight Operations For Europe From Jan 10
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Spokesperson says initial phase will include two weekly flights to Paris
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced start of flight operations for Europe.
The Spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that the flights to Europe would start from January 10, 2025.
He said the initial phase would include two weekly flights to Paris.
The first flight would depart from Islamabad to Paris, with plans to gradually increase the frequency. These flights would operate on Fridays and Sundays.
The flight schedule was designed to maximize passenger convenience.
The flights from Islamabad would depart at 11:30am (Pakistan time) and arrive in Paris at 4:00pm (local time).
The return flights from Paris will depart at 6:00pm (local time) and arrive in Islamabad at 5:00am (Pakistan time). The convenient schedule allowed the passengers to enjoy breakfast in Pakistan and lunch in Paris.
The spokesperson said that the bookings for the said flights had already started while introduction of direct flights was warmly welcomed by the travelers to Europe.
