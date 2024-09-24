PIAC Bidding Process To Be Telecast On Oct 1
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Privatization was informed on Tuesday that the bidding process for Pakistan International Airlines Company (PIAC) will be shown live on media on October 1, 2024 after approval by the Cabinet.
The meeting of the committee was held under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Sattar, according to press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.
The Secretary Ministry of Privatization informed the committee that the contract with the wining company/consortia will be finalized.
The Committee was assured that the rights of the employees of the company will be protected during the privatization process.
The Committee constituted the Sub-Committee to look into the reasons of decline of Pakistan International Airlines Company (PIAC) and submit its report to the Committee.
It comprised Ms. Sehar Kamran as Convener and Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah and Ms. Saba Sadiq as its members.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Business
-
Iranian ambassador calls on FBR chairman1 hour ago
-
Growing trend of drug addiction in youths is alarming in Pakistan: Speakers1 hour ago
-
WEF official urges Pakistan to seek financial, technical assistance from world bodies for renewable ..2 hours ago
-
IMF Board to approve $7 bln program on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 366 points2 hours ago
-
Sarhad CCI goes to elect EC members for 2024-252 hours ago
-
Business Forum gets support for SCCI election3 hours ago
-
NAVTTC, TVET, provinces join hands to transform TVET Institutes3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reaffirms commitment to deepening collaborations with Belarus3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 Rs 273,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago