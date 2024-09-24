Open Menu

PIAC Bidding Process To Be Telecast On Oct 1

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM

PIAC bidding process to be telecast on Oct 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Privatization was informed on Tuesday that the bidding process for Pakistan International Airlines Company (PIAC) will be shown live on media on October 1, 2024 after approval by the Cabinet.

The meeting of the committee was held under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Sattar, according to press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

The Secretary Ministry of Privatization informed the committee that the contract with the wining company/consortia will be finalized.

The Committee was assured that the rights of the employees of the company will be protected during the privatization process.

The Committee constituted the Sub-Committee to look into the reasons of decline of Pakistan International Airlines Company (PIAC) and submit its report to the Committee.

It comprised Ms. Sehar Kamran as Convener and Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah and Ms. Saba Sadiq as its members.

