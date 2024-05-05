PIACL Restructuring Approved By SECP
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).
According to a press release issued by the Privatization Commission on Sunday the legal segregation of PIACL, one of the most complex restructuring exercise undertaken, has attained finality, with the SECP giving its approval of the Scheme of Arrangement on May 3 for the transfer of non-core assets and liabilities of PIACL to PIA Holding Company Limited.
This order marks a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts of the Privatisation Commission , Finance Division, Aviation Ministry and PIA to restructure the airline.
The scheme has been made effective from April 30, 2024 the press release added.
The SECP has directed the psx, Central Depository Company and National Clearing Company of Pakistan to ensure smooth listing of PIA Holding Company Limited as per the applicable rules and regulations.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi trade delegation arrives in Pakistan for investment cooperation1 hour ago
-
Saudi trade delegation arrives Pakistan for mutual investment cooperation4 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges urgent action amidst Pakistan’s economic situation4 hours ago
-
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue5 hours ago
-
Pak-Saudi investment conference to be held on Monday6 hours ago
-
NPO launches program for development of gemstone sector9 hours ago
-
PFC to take part in Riyadh Intel. expo9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 202414 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 202415 hours ago
-
CRD survey unveils 18% Pakistanis quit smoking1 day ago
-
NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet1 day ago
-
New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer1 day ago