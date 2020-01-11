UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIAF Calls For Putting Economy On Sustainable Growth Trajectory

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:43 PM

PIAF calls for putting economy on sustainable growth trajectory

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front on Saturday expressed concern over the State Bank prediction that Pakistan is likely to miss the real GDP growth target of 4 percent for this fiscal year (FY20) mainly due to subdued performance of agricultural and manufacturing sectors

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front on Saturday expressed concern over the State Bank prediction that Pakistan is likely to miss the real GDP growth target of 4 percent for this fiscal year (FY20) mainly due to subdued performance of agricultural and manufacturing sectors.PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir, in a joint statement along with senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed and vice chairman Javed Iqbal, also called for putting the economy on a balanced and sustainable growth trajectory, addressing the underlying structural vulnerabilities.He stressed the need for building on gains on the ease of doing business front, which requires not just the capacity development in key public institutions, but also a continuous dialogue with relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation, he added.

He said that owing to low unit prices, exports growth remained low. However, in volumetric terms exports witnessed a noticeable growth.Referring to the quarterly report of the central bank, Nauman Kabir said that the overall deficit remained lower as compared to the same period of last year, and the primary balance recorded a surplus for the first time in 7 quarters.

This improvement was made possible through both revenue enhancing and expenditure control measures. Importantly, development expenditures witnessed a sharp growth of 30.5 percent during the quarter, the report mentioned.However, despite these stability gains, the overall confidence among businesses and consumers remained weak, as they struggled to preserve their purchasing powers and dealt with operational constraints stemming from the adjustment process, he said and added that while large businesses especially export-oriented and import-competing industries remained bullish on fundamentals and they refrained from taking a long-term view.

PIAF senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed, while referring to the report of the state bank, observed that the macroeconomic stabilization process picked up momentum with the initiation of the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program and the SBP continued to keep the monetary policy consistent with the medium-term inflation target, whereas, consolidation efforts were visible on the fiscal front.In case of GDP, Nasir Hameed noted that the revised estimates for the kharif season suggest that the production of important crops is likely to fall short of target for FY20.

The large-scale manufacturing sector witnessed a decline of 5.9 percent in Q1-FY20 on YoY basis. This contraction was broad-based, as construction-allied industries, petroleum and automobile industries continued on downward path.PIAF vice chairman Javed Iqbal said that in contrast, previous corrections in the exchange rate helped the export-oriented industries, as reflected in the relatively better performance of textiles and leather.

On balance, however, achieving the real GDP growth target of 4 percent appears unlikely, the SBP said.On the external front, the balance of payments continued to improve during Q1-FY20. Beside significant improvement in trade deficit, and with the receipt of the first EFF tranche from the IMF and increase in foreign portfolio investment, the current account gap was plugged by the available financial flows.Within the budgetary borrowings, a clear shift was observed, with the government borrowing heavily from commercial banks to retire its SBP debt.

This was unlike last year, when the government had borrowed heavily from the SBP to retire its commercial bank debt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exchange Exports Business Bank Nasir Same Textile From Government

Recent Stories

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UNGA President

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indonesian FM

31 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Promised to Bring All Those Respons ..

40 minutes ago

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine p ..

40 minutes ago

Putin says Nord Stream 2 to be completed by early ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.