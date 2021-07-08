UrduPoint.com
PIAF Discusses Trade, Industry Issues With Minister Aslam Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:35 PM

A delegation, led by Pakistan Industrialists and Traders Alliance Front (PIAF) Chairman Mian Noman Kabir, met Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday and discussed with him the industry and trade issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation, led by Pakistan Industrialists and Traders Alliance Front (PIAF) Chairman Mian Noman Kabir, met Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday and discussed with him the industry and trade issues.

The PIAF chairman said Mian Aslam Iqbal was a strong voice of industrialists and his efforts to solve the problems of business community were commendable. Chairman Daroghawala Industry Owners Association Tariq Mahmood said that the Daroghawala industrial area had 1500 units, but was not being provided proper infrastructural facilities. He demanded that a board of management should be formed for improvement of infrastructure in Daroghawala industrial area and it should be affiliated with the PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company).

Representatives of traders also apprised the minister of parking problems in Anarkali, Bansanwala Bazaar, Montgomery Road, Shahalam Market and other markets in Lahore.

The provincial minister assured the delegation that the genuine issues would be resolved on priority basis. He said that a strategy for improving infrastructure in Daroghawala industrial area would be worked out soon. Effective measures would also be taken to address parking issues in the city markets, he promised.

The minister said that the SME sector and cottage industry had to play a key role in the economy and the provincial government was pursuing an effective strategy for development of this important sector.

He said that an inspector-less regime had been introduced to protect the industrialists from blackmailing of inspectors in the name of factory inspection.

Additional Secretary Commerce, Director General Industries, Economic Advisor and officers concerned were also present.

