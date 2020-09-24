PIAF Founder Alliance to win LCCI elections: Anjum Nisar

(@FahadShabbir)

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Anjum Nisar Thursday claimed that the PIAF Founder Alliance would make clean sweep in the annual elections of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) tomorrow (Sept 25).

He stated this during a meeting with SAARC Chamber President and Chairman Founder Group Iftikhar Ali Malik.

He said that all major markets and thousands of representatives of traders across the city overwhelmingly extended full support to the alliance candidates.

On the occasion, Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also chairman United Business Group in the FPCCI and founder chairman Pak US Business Council said that Lahore Chamber, a pioneer trade body in the country, always acted as a bridge between the government and the business community.

He said the LCCI always tried to ensure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government and by taking all stakeholders on board on all issues.

Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked the business community for launching successful election campaign for the alliance candidates.

PIAF Founder Alliance Chairman Mian Muhammad Ashraf, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal,Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice Presidint Mian Zahid Jawaid and otherswere also present.