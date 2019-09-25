UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIAF-Founders Alliance Wins All LCCI Associate Class Seats

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

PIAF-Founders Alliance wins all LCCI Associate Class seats

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :PIAF-Founders Alliance Tuesday made clean sweep by winning all the seven seats of LCCI Associate Class for year 2019-20.

According to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) spokesman here, a total of 4,020 votes were polled out of 10,471. PIAF-Founder Alliance got 1,857 panel votes while the Lahore Businessmen Front got 1,447 panel votes.

The PIAF-Founders Alliance candidates Malik Muhammad Khalid got 2,279, Khadim Hussain 2,280, Sh Sajjad Afzal 2,292, Muhammad Asif Seher 2,267, Zeeshan Sohail Malik 2,252, Wasif Yousaf 2,183 and Yasir Khurshid got 2,058 votes.

While the Lahore Businessmen Front candidates Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry got 1,732, Mian Javed Ali 1,719, Asif Siddique 1,662, Sh Fazal Elahi 1,723, Nabeel Mehmood 1,591, Muhammad Akram 1,612 and Raja Hassan Akhter got 1,591 votes.

Farooq Iftikhar, Sohail Lashari and Shahid Hassan Sheikh were the election commissioner.

Meanwhile, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ali Hassam Asghar and Mian Zahid Javed were elected LCCI president, senior vice president and vice president respectively.

The final results will be announced on September 30, in scheduled Annual General Meeting, the spokesman concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Lahore Alliance Nabeel September All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

46 minutes ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

51 minutes ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

14 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.