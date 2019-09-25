PIAF-Founders Alliance wins all LCCI Associate Class seats

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :PIAF-Founders Alliance Tuesday made clean sweep by winning all the seven seats of LCCI Associate Class for year 2019-20.

According to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) spokesman here, a total of 4,020 votes were polled out of 10,471. PIAF-Founder Alliance got 1,857 panel votes while the Lahore Businessmen Front got 1,447 panel votes.

The PIAF-Founders Alliance candidates Malik Muhammad Khalid got 2,279, Khadim Hussain 2,280, Sh Sajjad Afzal 2,292, Muhammad Asif Seher 2,267, Zeeshan Sohail Malik 2,252, Wasif Yousaf 2,183 and Yasir Khurshid got 2,058 votes.

While the Lahore Businessmen Front candidates Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry got 1,732, Mian Javed Ali 1,719, Asif Siddique 1,662, Sh Fazal Elahi 1,723, Nabeel Mehmood 1,591, Muhammad Akram 1,612 and Raja Hassan Akhter got 1,591 votes.

Farooq Iftikhar, Sohail Lashari and Shahid Hassan Sheikh were the election commissioner.

Meanwhile, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ali Hassam Asghar and Mian Zahid Javed were elected LCCI president, senior vice president and vice president respectively.

The final results will be announced on September 30, in scheduled Annual General Meeting, the spokesman concluded.