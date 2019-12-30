UrduPoint.com
PIAF Greets Mian Anjum For Historic Victory In FPCCI Elections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:36 PM

The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) chairman Mian Nauman Kabeer on Monday felicitated BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar for his historic victory in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry for 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) chairman Mian Nauman Kabeer on Monday felicitated BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar for his historic victory in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry for 2020.Businessmen Panel Chairman Anjum Nisar, who is also patron-in-chief of PIAF, has won the seat of President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

According to unofficial results, BMP candidate got 186 votes and was declared president whereas his opponent UBG candidate secured 166 votes. Out of total 11 vice presidents' seats, BMP got 7 while UBG bagged only 4 seats.In a statement, PIAF chief Mian Nauman Kabir greeted the newly-elected president and said that credit of historic success goes to the top leadership of the group for working day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community.

He hoped that FPCCI President-elect and other body members will take up the issues, being faced by the business community, with the government.

He hoped said that FPCCI leadership will accord top importance to the prompt solution to collective problems and issues being confronted by the business community.Mian Nauman said that candidates for the FPCCI elections-2020 deserve appreciation for becoming part of a democratic process and also for ensuring a good atmosphere for the elections of FPCCI.He said that BMP victory with thumping majority clearly reflects the confidence of business community in judicious policies being followed by this group leadership.He hoped that the BMP would now push the government to initiate long-term economic planning for the betterment of business community of Pakistan, as they have the ability to change the fate of Pakistan and transform it into a prosperous country.

He suggested that FPCCI should be strengthened to enhance the role of the private sector in the country's economic development.

