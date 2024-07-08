Open Menu

PIC Directs SBP To Make Public List Of 1000 Loan Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:01 PM

PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan defaulters

The Pakistan Information Commission has issued a directive to the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to disclose the list of the top 1000 loan defaulters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Information Commission has issued a directive to the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to disclose the list of the top 1000 loan defaulters.

Azmat Khan, a resident of Karachi, had sought the list from SBP under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. In response, the SBP requested an exemption from disclosing the information under Section 7(d) of the Act, which relates to the records of banking companies and financial institutions concerning their customers' accounts.

The commission thoroughly examined the information request, the written reply from the SBP, and the relevant law. The Commission's order clarified that Section 7(d) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, which exempts certain records from disclosure, does not apply to the requested list of loan defaulters.

The order said: "It is an admitted fact that 1000 individuals obtained loans from the concerned banks and failed to repay them, causing significant financial damage to both the country and the banks involved. Such individuals cannot be protected from disclosure."

The Commission observed that the exemption cited by the SBP did not pertain to this case. Consequently, the plea of the public body has been rejected.

The SBP Governor has been directed to disclose the required information and submit it to the Commission within 10 days. Failure to comply will result in the initiation of proceedings against the responsible parties under Section 20(f) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Loan Governor State Bank Of Pakistan 2017 From Top

Recent Stories

UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for ..

UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding suspension of LH ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of LHC's decision

2 minutes ago
 Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swi ..

Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swing

1 minute ago
 Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the ..

Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the “Imagine Monet” area with ..

7 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

7 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PC ..

LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

7 minutes ago
KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

8 minutes ago
 Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car acciden ..

Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car accident in Chitral

8 minutes ago
 Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to f ..

Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to foster trade relations

8 minutes ago
 Billions to be spent on 5 roads, sports facilities ..

Billions to be spent on 5 roads, sports facilities in Khanewal

8 minutes ago
 Housing Minister discusses enhancing cooperation o ..

Housing Minister discusses enhancing cooperation opportunities with Chinese Amba ..

8 minutes ago
 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted o ..

28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business