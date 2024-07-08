PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Information Commission has issued a directive to the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to disclose the list of the top 1000 loan defaulters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Information Commission has issued a directive to the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to disclose the list of the top 1000 loan defaulters.

Azmat Khan, a resident of Karachi, had sought the list from SBP under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. In response, the SBP requested an exemption from disclosing the information under Section 7(d) of the Act, which relates to the records of banking companies and financial institutions concerning their customers' accounts.

The commission thoroughly examined the information request, the written reply from the SBP, and the relevant law. The Commission's order clarified that Section 7(d) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, which exempts certain records from disclosure, does not apply to the requested list of loan defaulters.

The order said: "It is an admitted fact that 1000 individuals obtained loans from the concerned banks and failed to repay them, causing significant financial damage to both the country and the banks involved. Such individuals cannot be protected from disclosure."

The Commission observed that the exemption cited by the SBP did not pertain to this case. Consequently, the plea of the public body has been rejected.

The SBP Governor has been directed to disclose the required information and submit it to the Commission within 10 days. Failure to comply will result in the initiation of proceedings against the responsible parties under Section 20(f) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.