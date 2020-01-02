PIDC waiver to help closed businesses resume operations

Noted industrialist and Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust (MDPT) Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi Thursday hailed the Punjab government for waiving off Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) saying it would help closed businesses resume operations again

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Noted industrialist and Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust (MDPT) Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi Thursday hailed the Punjab government for waiving off Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) saying it would help closed businesses resume operations again.

The decision of waiving off 0.9 percent the PIDC on imported goods would not only reduce cost but would also encourage importers/exporters to get their goods cleared from dry ports like the MDPT besides encouraging business units that were closed for the last four years to resume operations again, Rumi said while talking to journalists here. He said it would help improve job market with creation of more jobs and would also help Pakistani products become more competitive in the global markets.

He said that heavy containers use Punjab roads for goods transportation and waiver of the PIDC would benefit the business community in a big way.

He, however, added that rail infrastructure comes under the ambit of the Federal government and demanded that transportation of goods through rail should also get this waiver.

Rumi also urged the Sindh government to withdraw this tax like Punjab.

Detailing the MDPT performance from Jan to Dec 31, 2019, he said the dry port handled 1,800 containers in the year 2019. He said the MDPT would soon introduce relief for impoters and exporters, adding that bigger volume of import/export consignments would mean bigger relief in dry port charges.

He said, they were also considering proposals for discussions with the government to hire a goods train and announce relief in charges or that the hired train beoperated jointly by the MDPT and industrial sector.