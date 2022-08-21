UrduPoint.com

PIDE Forms Power Commission To Find Solution Of Long Standing Energy Problems

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PIDE forms Power Commission to find solution of long standing energy problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), under the guidance of its Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nadeem ul Haque has formed a 'PIDE Power Commission' to research and find out solutions to the long standing energy sector problems.

The commission comprises power sector experts with decades-long experience in the sector, say a press release issued by the Institute on Sunday.

Pakistan's power sector has been in crisis for years. Too many players in the system confuse each other to cumulate losses and give subsidies while at the same, the circular debt is rising continually. Surprisingly, no government has taken the power sector with the urgency it deserves, and no serious research has gone into understanding the issues. Whatever decisions are made are at the advice of international financial institutions, who do not understand the local dynamics of the problem.

The members of the Commission include Engr. Tahir Basharat Cheema, Former MD, PEPCO; Engr. Salis Usman, General Manager Power Planning, NTDC; Engr. Mujahid islam Billah, Ex. CEO, FESCO; MrBasharat Ali, CFO, PEPCO; Engr. Sajad Haider Syed, Dy. Manager, NTDC; Engr. Masood Akhtar, Former GM, NPCC; Engr. Azhar Iqbal, Director Finance, PEPCO; Engr. Adnan Riaz Mir, GM, Monitoring, PP&MC; and Engr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Ex GM, NPCC.

Energy is a chronic problem that eight governments have not been able to solve. Due to mismanagement and weak governance in the power sector, massive transmission & distribution losses occurred (Rs. 473 billion during 2021, out of which Rs. 402 recovered through tariff and Rs. 71 billion was added to circular debt).

Our decision-makers' lack of informed long-term vision has led to distribution inefficiencies, expensive fuel mix, and rising capacity payments.

The results are unreliable electricity supplies, unaffordable electricity, and increasing business costs. The demand-supply gap has evolved over the years from deficits to excess installed capacity. Still, there is a shortage of cash flows to import fuel and supporting infrastructure to run it, leading to power outages.

According to the press release, with contributions from the experts in the Commission, a major study is underway at PIDE. This soon-to-be-launched study would provide deep insights into various segments of the power sector, providing workable, sustainable, and integrated solutions to the power sector woes.

According to PIDE, more than 60 percent of electricity is produced by thermal sources providing costly electricity in Pakistan. Further, the tariff mechanism adopted provides electricity charges across categories, time of use and sanctioned load, etc., creating inefficiencies and making electricity expensive for productive sectors (industry and businesses) of the economy.

Additionally, Pakistan is among the top thirty countries globally with relatively high tariff rates. Due to long-term agreements with guaranteed capacity payments to thermal generation companies, switching to cheaper indigenous energy sources is impossible in the short to medium term. Therefore, the complex tariff mechanism needs to be revised to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan. The sector is about to implement a wholesale market model (CTBCM), demanding significant tariff reforms.

There should be fair pricing, where each consumer pays according to their consumption on a progressive trend, i.e., the more per unit energy is consumed, the more consumer pays on average.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Electricity Import Business Same Sunday Market From Government Industry Top General Motors Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

6 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

15 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

15 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

15 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.