Open Menu

PIDE Launches Discourse Magazine’s Latest Edition

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PIDE launches Discourse Magazine’s latest edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has launched the latest edition of its ‘Discourse Magazine’ this week, aiming to initiate a nationwide debate on the reform of key sectors, domains, and institutions.

Around 15 unique areas have been covered in 'Discourse: Reconfiguring Pakistan: State, Society, and Economy,' including Reconceptualizing Development, Constitutional Reform, Political Contestation, Parliament and Civil Service, Economic Policy, Foreign Aid, Energy, Trade and Industry, Land and Agriculture, Labour Relations, education, Public Welfare, Cities and Local Governance, Climate, and Society and Culture, as stated in a PIDE news release on Sunday.

The publication features contributions from a number of prominent personalities in the academic domain, political sphere, legal fraternity, media sector, government bureaucracy, diplomatic circle, business community, development network, and more. Their insights aim to provide a framework within which a productive policy agenda could be formulated.

The complete discourse is available online at https://file.pide.org.pk/pdfpideresearch/discourse-2023-06.pdf.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education Parliament Agriculture Circle Sunday Media From Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

6 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

15 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

15 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

15 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

15 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

15 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

15 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

15 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

15 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business