Open Menu

PIDE Organizes Conference On 'The Economy Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PIDE organizes conference on 'The Economy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) organised a two-day conference on "The Economy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir - Unlocking the Potential" at the Main Auditorium, King Abdullah Campus, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (AJKU).

The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Vice-Chancellor of AJKU, with an inspiring welcome address. The joint event of PIDE and AJKU featured a series of discussions aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic conditions of the region through strategic development, said in a press release here on Sunday.

A pivotal session titled "Economy of AJK - Unlocking the Potential" took centre stage, moderated by Dr. Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). Esteemed speakers, including Khawaja Masood, Managing Director of the Hydroelectric board, and Dr. Khalid Rafiq, Director General of the IT Board, provided valuable insights into the sectors of power generation, tourism, and digital economy.

They emphasized the need for fiscal sustainability and innovative approaches to harnessing the region’s resources. The potential of AJK’s tourism industry was also a major focus, with discussions led by Mrs. Midhat Shahzad, Additional Chief Secretary, and Zulfiqar Abbasi, Former Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce.

The session was moderated by Dr. Shujaat Farooq, Dean, PIDE, Islamabad. The opening remarks were followed by a vision presentation from Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher education Commission, who discussed key reforms and strategies to tap into the economic potential of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor PIDE, Dr. Nadeem ul Haque, in his inaugural speech emphasized the critical role of ideas in driving national progress. He noted that the responsibility for development does not solely rest with universities but with the collective efforts of society as a whole.

Dr. Haque expressed concern over the lack of active intellectual engagement in Pakistani universities, highlighting the scarcity of seminars and conferences. Dean of PIDE, Dr. Shujaat Farooq emphasized the critical importance of debate and innovative thinking in shaping nations' futures during a recent conference.

Despite boasting 270 universities and over 2.5 million students, Pakistan falls short in fostering a culture of critical thinking and innovation compared to its neighbours like China. Dr. Farooq stressed that debate is the cornerstone of PIDE's ethos, with initiatives such as webinars serving as examples of this commitment. They explored the unique challenges and opportunities in promoting AJK as a premier tourist destination.

APP/ijz/1500

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Progress Chamber Mukhtar Ahmed Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC Sunday Commerce Event From Industry Million

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

40 minutes ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

40 minutes ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

7 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

22 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

23 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

23 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

23 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business