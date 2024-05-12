PIDE organizes conference on 'The Economy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) organised a two-day conference on "The Economy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir - Unlocking the Potential" at the Main Auditorium, King Abdullah Campus, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (AJKU).

The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Vice-Chancellor of AJKU, with an inspiring welcome address. The joint event of PIDE and AJKU featured a series of discussions aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic conditions of the region through strategic development, said in a press release here on Sunday.

A pivotal session titled "Economy of AJK - Unlocking the Potential" took centre stage, moderated by Dr. Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). Esteemed speakers, including Khawaja Masood, Managing Director of the Hydroelectric board, and Dr. Khalid Rafiq, Director General of the IT Board, provided valuable insights into the sectors of power generation, tourism, and digital economy.

They emphasized the need for fiscal sustainability and innovative approaches to harnessing the region’s resources. The potential of AJK’s tourism industry was also a major focus, with discussions led by Mrs. Midhat Shahzad, Additional Chief Secretary, and Zulfiqar Abbasi, Former Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce.

The session was moderated by Dr. Shujaat Farooq, Dean, PIDE, Islamabad. The opening remarks were followed by a vision presentation from Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher education Commission, who discussed key reforms and strategies to tap into the economic potential of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor PIDE, Dr. Nadeem ul Haque, in his inaugural speech emphasized the critical role of ideas in driving national progress. He noted that the responsibility for development does not solely rest with universities but with the collective efforts of society as a whole.

Dr. Haque expressed concern over the lack of active intellectual engagement in Pakistani universities, highlighting the scarcity of seminars and conferences. Dean of PIDE, Dr. Shujaat Farooq emphasized the critical importance of debate and innovative thinking in shaping nations' futures during a recent conference.

Despite boasting 270 universities and over 2.5 million students, Pakistan falls short in fostering a culture of critical thinking and innovation compared to its neighbours like China. Dr. Farooq stressed that debate is the cornerstone of PIDE's ethos, with initiatives such as webinars serving as examples of this commitment. They explored the unique challenges and opportunities in promoting AJK as a premier tourist destination.

APP/ijz/1500