UrduPoint.com

PIDE To Initiate Joint Research For Policy Formulation On Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PIDE to initiate joint research for policy formulation on Economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) would take joint research initiatives with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and develop various policy papers on the economy.

Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr Nadeem ul Haq along with Durr-e-Nayab, Pro-Vice Chancellor and his team of researchers visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

They discussed areas of collaboration with ICCI to take joint research initiatives and develop various policy papers on the economy.   He briefed the participants about the research works of PIDE and shared some research-based publications with ICCI.

He agreed that PIDE would collaborate with ICCI in various projects including development of budget proposals for the upcoming budget and policy paper on tax reforms, charter of economy and state of the commerce report.

He stressed that the business community should work for transforming SMEs into multinational companies as Pakistan needs MNCs to improve its economy.

He emphasized that open discussions should be held on the economy between stakeholders that would help in making better business and economic policies.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the barriers being faced by entrepreneurs in starting and expanding businesses.

He said that businesses have to face around 122 regulatory agencies and added that the burdensome trade and commerce regulations are distorting the markets and raising the cost of doing business.

He urged the government to minimize the regulatory burden and speed up the completion of the Pakistan Single Window project to provide all regulatory services at one place that would help the businesses to flourish and play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.

He lauded the willingness of PIDE to work with ICCI on various projects of mutual interest and hoped that joint efforts of ICCI and PIDE would produce beneficial outcomes for the businesses and the economy.

Engrineer Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI urged the government to give due respect to the business community and make key policies in consultation with the private sector.

Durr-e-Nayab, Pro-Vice Chancellor PIDE, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Rizwan Chheena, Akhtar Hussain, Ashfaq Chatha and others also spoke at the occasion and offered useful proposals to improve the regulatory framework for the private sector in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Budget Chamber Muhammad Ali Market Commerce All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador discuss enhancing ..

FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

43 seconds ago
 'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident ..

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident about IMF's program

35 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'St ..

Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate'

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

46 minutes ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

1 hour ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.