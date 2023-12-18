PIDE to launch report ‘State of Commerce in Pakistan’ on Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), the country's premier think tank advocating reforms through

socio-economic and public policy research will launch a report titled "The State of Commerce in Pakistan – International

and Domestic” here on December 20.

In his introductory remarks, Vice-Chancellor PIDE, Dr Nadeem Ul Haque would highlight the significance of the report compiled by expert researchers and economists at the PIDE.

The report promises to provide invaluable insights into the current state of commerce in Pakistan, both on the international and domestic fronts.

The launching ceremony would consist of sharing key findings and recommendations made by leading researchers and economists in the report, followed by a question and answer session.

Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan is scheduled to attend the event as a chief guest.