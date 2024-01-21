PIDE to unveil its ‘Reform Manifesto’ for Socio -Economic transformation of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) is set to unveil its groundbreaking 'PIDE Reform Manifesto’ for Socio- Eocnomic transformation of Pakistan.

In a momentous stride towards national transformation, the PIDE is set to unveil its groundbreaking titled 'PIDE Reform Manifesto: Transforming Economy and Society' on Monday, January 22nd, 2024 in a local hotel in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Following extensive consultations with key stakeholders in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Gwadar, and Peshawar, this comprehensive manifesto aims to chart a visionary course for Pakistan's economic and societal evolution.

According to the Press Release issued from the PIDE the event promises to be a gathering of influential voices, bringing together policymakers, practitioners, professionals, the business community, private-sector investors, academics, analysts, researchers, policy experts, and youth representatives.

These diverse perspectives will converge in sessions spanning various themes, providing a platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations on future economic and public policy priorities. The sessions will also explore practical steps to navigate challenges and set the trajectory for sustainable development.

This unveiling marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's journey, where collective wisdom and innovative thinking converge to shape a road map for a brighter future. Stay tuned for live updates, insights, and impactful discussions as PIDE takes centre stage in redefining the narrative of economic and societal reform.