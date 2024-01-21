Open Menu

PIDE To Unveil Its ‘Reform Manifesto’ For Socio -Economic Transformation Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PIDE to unveil its ‘Reform Manifesto’ for Socio -Economic transformation of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) is set to unveil its groundbreaking 'PIDE Reform Manifesto’ for Socio- Eocnomic transformation of Pakistan.

In a momentous stride towards national transformation, the PIDE is set to unveil its groundbreaking titled 'PIDE Reform Manifesto: Transforming Economy and Society' on Monday, January 22nd, 2024 in a local hotel in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Following extensive consultations with key stakeholders in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Gwadar, and Peshawar, this comprehensive manifesto aims to chart a visionary course for Pakistan's economic and societal evolution.

According to the Press Release issued from the PIDE the event promises to be a gathering of influential voices, bringing together policymakers, practitioners, professionals, the business community, private-sector investors, academics, analysts, researchers, policy experts, and youth representatives.

These diverse perspectives will converge in sessions spanning various themes, providing a platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations on future economic and public policy priorities. The sessions will also explore practical steps to navigate challenges and set the trajectory for sustainable development.

This unveiling marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's journey, where collective wisdom and innovative thinking converge to shape a road map for a brighter future. Stay tuned for live updates, insights, and impactful discussions as PIDE takes centre stage in redefining the narrative of economic and societal reform.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Business Hotel Road Gwadar January Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

3 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

21 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

23 hours ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

23 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

23 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

24 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Business