UrduPoint.com

PIDE VC For Following RASTA To Develop Local Think Tanks

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:20 PM

PIDE VC for following RASTA to develop local think tanks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dr. Nadeem ul Haque here on Sunday stressed the need for following 'Research for Social Transformation and Advancement' (RASTA) programme to promote local thinking and policy-making.

The PIDE has launched RASTA, a multi-year competitive grants program for policy-oriented research in Pakistan last October with an aim to develop local thought communities and establish a research network of academia and think tanks across Pakistan producing high-quality, evidence-based policy research to inform Pakistan's public policy process.

Talking to a group of journalists, the PIDE VC said that the RASTA program was to put the Pakistani researcher to serious work on the economy and key public policy issues to accelerate economic growth and development, improve society, and achieve the promise of Pakistan.

He said, it was high time to conduct some meaningful research and help formulate indigenous policies instead of relying on external advices.

RASTA provides the opportunity to reduce the research-policy gap by providing answers and evidence that can contribute to improving the policy and policy-making process in Pakistan, he added.

He said, in RASTA, the applicants are desired to conduct policy-oriented research that should not only find solutions to policy problems but also help to improve better practices and interventions by informing organizations, policymakers, and decision-makers with pragmatic, action-oriented recommendations.

In this context, the applicants are required to focus on real policy issues and questions, build their research argument keeping in view pressing challenges facing Pakistan, and use analyses as well as data to inform the people and policymakers of Pakistan.

"We would encourage applicants to study complex socio-economic dynamics, examine development interventions, explore the interplay of actors involved in managing policy decisions, and review institutional development and governance issues" he added.

RASTA is becoming the largest economic and social research network in Pakistan. It invites proposals on economics and social research themes twice a year.

So far, RASTA has awarded 30 research studies (worth Rs. 88.5 million) after a competitive review process in its first two rounds while the third-round applications are under review at the moment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan October Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

11 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

11 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.