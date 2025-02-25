Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) will hold a two-day conference under the RASTA Competitive Grants Program, focusing on transformative policy research and development strategies, beginning from Wednesday.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal is scheduled to attend the 5th Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) conference as a chief guest, which will bring together leading researchers, policymakers and key stakeholders, according to the agenda details shared by PIDE.

The conference will cover various topics including “Tech for Competition and Growth,” “Fiscal Management,” “Sludge and Development,” “Human Capital and Opportunities,” “Sustainable Development,” and “Political Governance.” Experts and policymakers will explore these subjects from all perspectives to achieve the goals of national development and prosperity.

