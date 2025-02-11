Open Menu

PIEDMC Board Approves Development, Maintenance Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of Directors, in its 168th meeting here Tuesday, approved development and maintenance projects in various industrial estates in the province.

PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal presided over the meeting, while Secretary Industries and Commerce Umar Masud and Special Secretary Sahibzadi Waseema Umer participated via video link.

The Board meeting approved the maintenance of various roads in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat at a cost of Rs. 40 million and the laying of a new pipeline for drainage of sewerage water in Multan Industrial Estate at a cost of Rs. 240 million.

The Board also approved the construction of a drainage system for rainwater disposal in Bhalwal Industrial Estate at a cost of Rs. 60 Million, besides giving the nod for the design of the entrance gates of Quaid-i-Azam Business Park and a contract for the supply of related equipment for electricity connections in the park.

The board approved the revised Solar Energy and Net Metering Policy for Sunder Industrial Estate and permitted to increase the height of the building up to 120 meters in Rahim Yar Khan, Bhalwal, and Vehari Industrial Estate.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the 167th BOD meeting.

On this occasion, Chairman Javed Iqbal said that available resources are being fully utilized to provide the best facilities to the industrialists and to create ease of doing business for them. Special attention is being given to the colonization of the industrial zones so that an effective role could be played in the industrial and economic development of the province, he added.

Board Members Shahzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Dr. Shahid Raza, Mian Noman Kabir, CEO PIEDMC Capt (R) Shoaib Ali, COO Ali Muazzam Syed and other relevant officers of the Finance, P&D, and TEVTA attended the meeting.

