PIEDMC Board Meeting Approves Rs 3b For Six Uplift Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) in its 15th meeting here Monday approved release of Rs 3,000 million (Rs 3 billion) funds for six development projects under Annual Development Programme (ADP) current financial year.

Chaired by PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi here, the board meeting approved Rs one billion for civil works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park; Rs 1.015 billion for development works of Bahawalpur Industrial Zone; Rs 50 million for feasibility study of Sialkot Industrial Zone; Rs 450 million for construction of state-of-the-art Auto Technology Park at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park; Rs 100 million for provision of bio equivalence facility in PDTRC Sundar Industrial Estate; and Rs 250 million for construction of 133 KV grid station in Bhalwal Industrial Zone.

The meeting also approved the launch of training and internship programmes for university students, provision of security services in industrial zones, exemption of five per cent service charges on return of plots in Rahim Yar Khan, Bhalwal and Vehari Industrial Zones, due to the restrictions of Special Economic Zones.

The meeting also approved the proceedings of the 150th board meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi said that on the directions of Minister Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, PIEDMC is facilitating business through one window operations in its managed industrial zones. Ease of Doing Business Index in these zones is one of the best in Pakistan and that is why industrialists are giving preference to PIEDMC-managed zones for their business.

The Board directed the management to complete the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and other special economic zones in given time.

Board Directors Syed Tariq Siraj Jafri, Arif Qasim, Ahsan Mehmood Butt, Usman Aslam Malik, Shahid Hussain Tarar, Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Dr Sameera Rehman, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, CEO PBIT Dr Arfa Iqbal and concerned officers of Finance, Labour and Industries departments were also present in the meeting.

